Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 3
Trabzonspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 22 15 5 2 44 18 50
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 22 13 7 2 38 16 46
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 22 12 4 6 40 22 40
4 Fenerbahce 22 10 8 4 40 20 38
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 23 10 5 8 22 22 35
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35
7 Osmanlispor 22 7 9 6 28 24 30
8 Kardemir Karabuekspor 23 9 3 11 25 30 30
9 Konyaspor 22 7 8 7 25 27 29
10 Kasimpasa 22 8 4 10 29 29 28
11 Bursaspor 22 8 4 10 22 28 28
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 7 6 9 16 27 27
13 Genclerbirligi 21 6 8 7 19 20 26
14 Alanyaspor 22 7 4 11 33 41 25
15 Kayserispor 22 7 4 11 26 35 25
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 22 5 5 12 23 37 20
17 Adanaspor 22 4 5 13 21 36 17
18 Gaziantepspor 21 4 4 13 17 35 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Bursaspor v Gaziantepspor (1300)
Besiktas v Rizespor (1600)
Sunday, March 5
Istanbul Basaksehir v Alanyaspor (1030)
Adanaspor v Konyaspor (1300)
Fenerbahce v Osmanlispor (1600)
Kayserispor v Kasimpasa (1600)
Monday, March 6
Genclerbirligi v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1700)
