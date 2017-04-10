Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 10
Kasimpasa 1 Konyaspor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Galatasaray 0
Sunday, April 9
Adanaspor 1 Rizespor 3
Fenerbahce 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Kayserispor 1 Osmanlispor 4
Saturday, April 8
Gaziantepspor 2 Alanyaspor 3
Genclerbirligi 1 Antalyaspor 1
Trabzonspor 3 Besiktas 4
Friday, April 7
Bursaspor 3 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 27 16 8 3 51 22 56
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 27 14 8 5 50 26 50
4 Galatasaray 27 15 4 8 50 32 49
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 27 13 5 9 31 27 44
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 27 12 7 8 32 32 43
7 Konyaspor 27 10 9 8 32 33 39
8 Kasimpasa 27 10 6 11 38 37 36
9 Bursaspor 27 10 5 12 29 35 35
10 Osmanlispor 27 8 10 9 35 32 34
11 Alanyaspor 27 10 4 13 45 50 34
12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 27 10 4 13 30 37 34
13 Genclerbirligi 26 8 9 9 25 27 33
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 6 13 21 38 30
15 Kayserispor 27 7 6 14 35 49 27
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 27 6 5 16 27 43 23
17 Gaziantepspor 26 6 4 16 26 45 22
18 Adanaspor 27 5 5 17 24 47 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
