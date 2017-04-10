Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 10

Kasimpasa 1 Konyaspor 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Galatasaray 0

Sunday, April 9

Adanaspor 1 Rizespor 3

Fenerbahce 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1

Kayserispor 1 Osmanlispor 4

Saturday, April 8

Gaziantepspor 2 Alanyaspor 3

Genclerbirligi 1 Antalyaspor 1

Trabzonspor 3 Besiktas 4

Friday, April 7

Bursaspor 3 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 27 16 8 3 51 22 56

-------------------------

3 Fenerbahce 27 14 8 5 50 26 50

4 Galatasaray 27 15 4 8 50 32 49

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 27 13 5 9 31 27 44

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 27 12 7 8 32 32 43

7 Konyaspor 27 10 9 8 32 33 39

8 Kasimpasa 27 10 6 11 38 37 36

9 Bursaspor 27 10 5 12 29 35 35

10 Osmanlispor 27 8 10 9 35 32 34

11 Alanyaspor 27 10 4 13 45 50 34

12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 27 10 4 13 30 37 34

13 Genclerbirligi 26 8 9 9 25 27 33

14 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 6 13 21 38 30

15 Kayserispor 27 7 6 14 35 49 27

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 27 6 5 16 27 43 23

17 Gaziantepspor 26 6 4 16 26 45 22

18 Adanaspor 27 5 5 17 24 47 20

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation