Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, February 20

Trabzonspor 0 Alanyaspor 0

Sunday, February 19

Adanaspor 1 Osmanlispor 5

Besiktas 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1

Fenerbahce 0 Kasimpasa 0

Genclerbirligi 2 Konyaspor 0

Saturday, February 18

Antalyaspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Gaziantepspor 0

Friday, February 17

Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 21 14 5 2 43 18 47

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 12 7 2 37 16 43

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 21 12 4 5 40 21 40

4 Fenerbahce 21 10 7 4 39 19 37

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 21 10 5 6 25 23 35

-------------------------

6 Trabzonspor 21 9 4 8 20 21 31

7 Osmanlispor 21 7 9 5 28 23 30

8 Konyaspor 21 7 7 7 24 26 28

9 Bursaspor 21 8 4 9 22 24 28

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 21 8 3 10 24 29 27

11 Genclerbirligi 20 6 8 6 19 19 26

12 Kasimpasa 21 7 4 10 25 29 25

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 6 6 9 13 27 24

14 Alanyaspor 21 6 4 11 29 40 22

15 Kayserispor 21 6 4 11 22 33 22

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 21 5 5 11 21 33 20

17 Adanaspor 21 4 5 12 20 32 17

18 Gaziantepspor 20 4 3 13 16 34 15

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation