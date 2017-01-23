Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 23
Alanyaspor 1 Besiktas 4
Sunday, January 22
Fenerbahce 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Gaziantepspor Genclerbirligi Postponed
Kasimpasa 0 Trabzonspor 1
Osmanlispor 1 Antalyaspor 2
Saturday, January 21
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Kayserispor 0
Konyaspor 2 Rizespor 1
Bursaspor 0 Adanaspor 1
Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Galatasaray 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 18 12 5 1 34 14 41
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 18 11 6 1 36 12 39
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 18 11 3 4 32 18 36
4 Fenerbahce 18 10 5 3 37 14 35
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 18 8 4 6 21 21 28
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 18 7 6 5 22 18 27
7 Bursaspor 18 8 3 7 21 20 27
8 Osmanlispor 18 6 8 4 22 20 26
9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 18 7 3 8 22 26 24
10 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 15 21 24
11 Genclerbirligi 17 5 7 5 16 15 22
12 Kasimpasa 18 6 3 9 21 26 21
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 5 6 7 11 18 21
14 Alanyaspor 18 5 3 10 25 38 18
15 Rizespor 18 4 4 10 19 31 16
-------------------------
16 Adanaspor 18 3 5 10 16 26 14
17 Kayserispor 18 3 4 11 14 31 13
18 Gaziantepspor 17 3 2 12 15 30 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 22
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1030) Postponed
