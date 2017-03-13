Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, March 13

Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Trabzonspor 3

Sunday, March 12

Konyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 3

Besiktas 2 Kayserispor 2

Rizespor 1 Antalyaspor 2

Saturday, March 11

Galatasaray 3 Genclerbirligi 2

Gaziantepspor 0 Kasimpasa 2

Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Adanaspor 0

Osmanlispor 1 Bursaspor 1

Friday, March 10

Alanyaspor 2 Fenerbahce 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 24 16 6 2 47 20 54

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 15 7 2 43 17 52

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 24 14 4 6 46 26 46

4 Fenerbahce 24 12 8 4 44 22 44

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 24 11 5 8 25 23 38

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 24 11 5 8 29 30 38

7 Kardemir Karabuekspor 24 10 3 11 27 30 33

8 Kasimpasa 24 9 5 10 33 31 32

9 Konyaspor 24 8 8 8 26 30 32

10 Bursaspor 24 9 5 10 25 30 32

11 Osmanlispor 24 7 10 7 29 26 31

12 Genclerbirligi 23 7 8 8 23 23 29

13 Kayserispor 24 7 6 11 30 39 27

14 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 7 6 11 17 32 27

15 Alanyaspor 24 7 4 13 36 46 25

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 24 5 5 14 24 40 20

17 Adanaspor 24 4 5 15 21 39 17

18 Gaziantepspor 23 4 4 15 18 39 16

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation