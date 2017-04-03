Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 3

Galatasaray 4 Adanaspor 0

Sunday, April 2

Konyaspor 2 Bursaspor 0

Besiktas 3 Genclerbirligi 0

Rizespor 0 Trabzonspor 1

Osmanlispor 0 Gaziantepspor 2

Saturday, April 1

Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Alanyaspor 3 Kasimpasa 1

Antalyaspor 2 Kayserispor 1

Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Fenerbahce 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 26 17 7 2 50 20 58

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 15 8 3 47 22 53

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 26 15 4 7 50 28 49

4 Fenerbahce 26 13 8 5 47 25 47

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 26 13 5 8 28 23 44

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 26 12 6 8 31 31 42

7 Konyaspor 26 10 8 8 31 32 38

8 Kasimpasa 26 10 5 11 37 36 35

9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 26 10 4 12 30 34 34

10 Genclerbirligi 25 8 8 9 24 26 32

11 Bursaspor 26 9 5 12 26 35 32

12 Osmanlispor 26 7 10 9 31 31 31

13 Alanyaspor 26 9 4 13 42 48 31

14 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 6 12 20 35 30

15 Kayserispor 26 7 6 13 34 45 27

-------------------------

16 Gaziantepspor 25 6 4 15 24 42 22

17 Rizespor 26 5 5 16 24 42 20

18 Adanaspor 26 5 5 16 23 44 20

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation