Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 24
Rizespor 2 Kayserispor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 21 14 5 2 43 18 47
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 12 7 2 37 16 43
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 21 12 4 5 40 21 40
4 Fenerbahce 21 10 7 4 39 19 37
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 21 10 5 6 25 23 35
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 21 9 4 8 20 21 31
7 Osmanlispor 21 7 9 5 28 23 30
8 Konyaspor 21 7 7 7 24 26 28
9 Bursaspor 21 8 4 9 22 24 28
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 21 8 3 10 24 29 27
11 Genclerbirligi 20 6 8 6 19 19 26
12 Kasimpasa 21 7 4 10 25 29 25
13 Kayserispor 22 7 4 11 26 35 25
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 6 6 9 13 27 24
15 Alanyaspor 21 6 4 11 29 40 22
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 22 5 5 12 23 37 20
17 Adanaspor 21 4 5 12 20 32 17
18 Gaziantepspor 20 4 3 13 16 34 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Friday, February 24
Kasimpasa v Bursaspor (1700)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Alanyaspor v Adanaspor (1200)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Antalyaspor (1300)
Konyaspor v Trabzonspor (1600)
Sunday, February 26
Kardemir Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1030)
Osmanlispor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1300)
Gaziantepspor v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, February 27
Galatasaray v Besiktas (1700)
