Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, January 16

Osmanlispor 0 Besiktas 2

Sunday, January 15

Fenerbahce 2 Adanaspor 2

Gaziantepspor 0 Antalyaspor 3

Kasimpasa 3 Genclerbirligi 0

Saturday, January 14

Alanyaspor 2 Rizespor 3

Konyaspor 0 Galatasaray 1

Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0

Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Kayserispor 0

Friday, January 13

Bursaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 6 0 36 11 39

2 Besiktas 17 11 5 1 30 13 38

3 Galatasaray 17 11 3 3 31 16 36

4 Fenerbahce 17 9 5 3 36 14 32

5 Bursaspor 17 8 3 6 21 19 27

6 Osmanlispor 17 6 8 3 21 18 26

7 Antalyaspor 17 7 4 6 19 20 25

8 Konyaspor 17 6 6 5 20 17 24

9 Genclerbirligi 17 5 7 5 16 15 22

10 Kasimpasa 17 6 3 8 21 25 21

11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 17 6 3 8 20 25 21

12 Trabzonspor 17 6 3 8 14 21 21

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 5 5 7 11 18 20

14 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 24 34 18

15 Rizespor 17 4 4 9 18 29 16

16 Kayserispor 17 3 3 11 14 31 12

17 Adanaspor 17 2 5 10 15 26 11

18 Gaziantepspor 17 3 2 12 15 30 11

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation