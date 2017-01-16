Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Jan 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 16
Osmanlispor 0 Besiktas 2
Sunday, January 15
Fenerbahce 2 Adanaspor 2
Gaziantepspor 0 Antalyaspor 3
Kasimpasa 3 Genclerbirligi 0
Saturday, January 14
Alanyaspor 2 Rizespor 3
Konyaspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Kayserispor 0
Friday, January 13
Bursaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 6 0 36 11 39
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 17 11 5 1 30 13 38
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 17 11 3 3 31 16 36
4 Fenerbahce 17 9 5 3 36 14 32
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 17 8 3 6 21 19 27
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 17 6 8 3 21 18 26
7 Antalyaspor 17 7 4 6 19 20 25
8 Konyaspor 17 6 6 5 20 17 24
9 Genclerbirligi 17 5 7 5 16 15 22
10 Kasimpasa 17 6 3 8 21 25 21
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 17 6 3 8 20 25 21
12 Trabzonspor 17 6 3 8 14 21 21
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 5 5 7 11 18 20
14 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 24 34 18
15 Rizespor 17 4 4 9 18 29 16
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 17 3 3 11 14 31 12
17 Adanaspor 17 2 5 10 15 26 11
18 Gaziantepspor 17 3 2 12 15 30 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
