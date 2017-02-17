Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday

Friday, February 17

Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 12 6 2 37 16 42

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 20 12 3 5 39 20 39

4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19 36

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 20 9 5 6 24 23 32

-------------------------

6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30

7 Konyaspor 20 7 7 6 24 24 28

8 Bursaspor 21 8 4 9 22 24 28

9 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 20 8 3 9 24 28 27

11 Kasimpasa 20 7 3 10 25 29 24

12 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 6 6 8 12 24 24

13 Genclerbirligi 19 5 8 6 17 19 23

14 Kayserispor 21 6 4 11 22 33 22

15 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 20 5 4 11 20 32 19

17 Adanaspor 20 4 5 11 19 27 17

18 Gaziantepspor 19 4 2 13 16 34 14

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 18

Antalyaspor v Kardemir Karabukspor (1030)

Istanbul Basaksehir v Gaziantepspor (1300)

Rizespor v Galatasaray (1600)

Sunday, February 19

Genclerbirligi v Konyaspor (1000)

Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1200)

Adanaspor v Osmanlispor (1230)

Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)

Monday, February 20

Trabzonspor v Alanyaspor (1700)