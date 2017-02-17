Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 17
Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 12 6 2 37 16 42
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 20 12 3 5 39 20 39
4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19 36
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 20 9 5 6 24 23 32
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30
7 Konyaspor 20 7 7 6 24 24 28
8 Bursaspor 21 8 4 9 22 24 28
9 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 20 8 3 9 24 28 27
11 Kasimpasa 20 7 3 10 25 29 24
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 6 6 8 12 24 24
13 Genclerbirligi 19 5 8 6 17 19 23
14 Kayserispor 21 6 4 11 22 33 22
15 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 20 5 4 11 20 32 19
17 Adanaspor 20 4 5 11 19 27 17
18 Gaziantepspor 19 4 2 13 16 34 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 18
Antalyaspor v Kardemir Karabukspor (1030)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Gaziantepspor (1300)
Rizespor v Galatasaray (1600)
Sunday, February 19
Genclerbirligi v Konyaspor (1000)
Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1200)
Adanaspor v Osmanlispor (1230)
Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Monday, February 20
Trabzonspor v Alanyaspor (1700)
