Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 26
Genclerbirligi 3 Bursaspor 1
Sunday, December 25
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Konyaspor 0
Antalyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1
Rizespor 0 Osmanlispor 1
Galatasaray 5 Alanyaspor 1
Kayserispor 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Saturday, December 24
Adanaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Besiktas 1 Gaziantepspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 6 0 31 11 36
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 16 10 5 1 28 13 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 10 3 3 30 16 33
4 Fenerbahce 15 8 4 3 31 12 28
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 16 8 3 5 20 17 27
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 16 6 8 2 21 16 26
7 Konyaspor 16 6 6 4 20 16 24
8 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 16 12 22
9 Antalyaspor 16 6 4 6 16 20 22
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 5 5 6 11 17 20
11 Trabzonspor 15 5 3 7 12 17 18
12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 16 5 3 8 19 25 18
13 Kasimpasa 16 5 3 8 18 25 18
14 Alanyaspor 16 5 3 8 22 31 18
15 Rizespor 16 3 4 9 15 27 13
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 16 3 3 10 14 26 12
17 Gaziantepspor 16 3 2 11 15 27 11
18 Adanaspor 16 2 4 10 13 24 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Monday, December 26
Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1700)
