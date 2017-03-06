Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 6
Genclerbirligi 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Sunday, March 5
Adanaspor 0 Konyaspor 1
Fenerbahce 1 Osmanlispor 0
Kayserispor 2 Kasimpasa 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Alanyaspor 1
Saturday, March 4
Besiktas 1 Rizespor 0
Bursaspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1
Friday, March 3
Trabzonspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 23 16 5 2 45 18 53
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 14 7 2 40 17 49
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 23 11 8 4 41 20 41
4 Galatasaray 22 12 4 6 40 22 40
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 23 10 5 8 22 22 35
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35
7 Konyaspor 23 8 8 7 26 27 32
8 Bursaspor 23 9 4 10 24 29 31
9 Osmanlispor 23 7 9 7 28 25 30
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 23 9 3 11 25 30 30
11 Genclerbirligi 22 7 8 7 21 20 29
12 Kasimpasa 23 8 5 10 31 31 29
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 7 6 10 16 29 27
14 Kayserispor 23 7 5 11 28 37 26
15 Alanyaspor 23 7 4 12 34 43 25
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 23 5 5 13 23 38 20
17 Adanaspor 23 4 5 14 21 37 17
18 Gaziantepspor 22 4 4 14 18 37 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Monday, March 6
Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1700)
