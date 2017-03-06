Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, March 6

Genclerbirligi 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0

Sunday, March 5

Adanaspor 0 Konyaspor 1

Fenerbahce 1 Osmanlispor 0

Kayserispor 2 Kasimpasa 2

Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Alanyaspor 1

Saturday, March 4

Besiktas 1 Rizespor 0

Bursaspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1

Friday, March 3

Trabzonspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 23 16 5 2 45 18 53

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 14 7 2 40 17 49

-------------------------

3 Fenerbahce 23 11 8 4 41 20 41

4 Galatasaray 22 12 4 6 40 22 40

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 23 10 5 8 22 22 35

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35

7 Konyaspor 23 8 8 7 26 27 32

8 Bursaspor 23 9 4 10 24 29 31

9 Osmanlispor 23 7 9 7 28 25 30

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 23 9 3 11 25 30 30

11 Genclerbirligi 22 7 8 7 21 20 29

12 Kasimpasa 23 8 5 10 31 31 29

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 7 6 10 16 29 27

14 Kayserispor 23 7 5 11 28 37 26

15 Alanyaspor 23 7 4 12 34 43 25

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 23 5 5 13 23 38 20

17 Adanaspor 23 4 5 14 21 37 17

18 Gaziantepspor 22 4 4 14 18 37 16

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Monday, March 6

Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1700)