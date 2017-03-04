Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 4

Bursaspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1

Friday, March 3

Trabzonspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 22 15 5 2 44 18 50

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 22 13 7 2 38 16 46

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 22 12 4 6 40 22 40

4 Fenerbahce 22 10 8 4 40 20 38

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 23 10 5 8 22 22 35

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35

7 Bursaspor 23 9 4 10 24 29 31

8 Osmanlispor 22 7 9 6 28 24 30

9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 23 9 3 11 25 30 30

10 Konyaspor 22 7 8 7 25 27 29

11 Kasimpasa 22 8 4 10 29 29 28

12 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 7 6 9 16 27 27

13 Genclerbirligi 21 6 8 7 19 20 26

14 Alanyaspor 22 7 4 11 33 41 25

15 Kayserispor 22 7 4 11 26 35 25

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 22 5 5 12 23 37 20

17 Adanaspor 22 4 5 13 21 36 17

18 Gaziantepspor 22 4 4 14 18 37 16

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Besiktas v Rizespor (1600)

Sunday, March 5

Istanbul Basaksehir v Alanyaspor (1030)

Adanaspor v Konyaspor (1300)

Fenerbahce v Osmanlispor (1600)

Kayserispor v Kasimpasa (1600)

Monday, March 6

Genclerbirligi v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)

Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1700)