Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Konyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 3
Saturday, March 11
Galatasaray 3 Genclerbirligi 2
Gaziantepspor 0 Kasimpasa 2
Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Adanaspor 0
Osmanlispor 1 Bursaspor 1
Friday, March 10
Alanyaspor 2 Fenerbahce 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 23 16 5 2 45 18 53
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 15 7 2 43 17 52
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 24 14 4 6 46 26 46
4 Fenerbahce 24 12 8 4 44 22 44
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 23 10 5 8 22 22 35
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 23 10 5 8 27 29 35
7 Kardemir Karabuekspor 24 10 3 11 27 30 33
8 Kasimpasa 24 9 5 10 33 31 32
9 Konyaspor 24 8 8 8 26 30 32
10 Bursaspor 24 9 5 10 25 30 32
11 Osmanlispor 24 7 10 7 29 26 31
12 Genclerbirligi 23 7 8 8 23 23 29
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 7 6 10 16 29 27
14 Kayserispor 23 7 5 11 28 37 26
15 Alanyaspor 24 7 4 13 36 46 25
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 23 5 5 13 23 38 20
17 Adanaspor 24 4 5 15 21 39 17
18 Gaziantepspor 23 4 4 15 18 39 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Besiktas v Kayserispor (1600)
Rizespor v Antalyaspor (1600)
Monday, March 13
Akhisar Belediyespor v Trabzonspor (1700)
