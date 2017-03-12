Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

Konyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 3

Saturday, March 11

Galatasaray 3 Genclerbirligi 2

Gaziantepspor 0 Kasimpasa 2

Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Adanaspor 0

Osmanlispor 1 Bursaspor 1

Friday, March 10

Alanyaspor 2 Fenerbahce 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 23 16 5 2 45 18 53

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 15 7 2 43 17 52

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 24 14 4 6 46 26 46

4 Fenerbahce 24 12 8 4 44 22 44

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 23 10 5 8 22 22 35

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 23 10 5 8 27 29 35

7 Kardemir Karabuekspor 24 10 3 11 27 30 33

8 Kasimpasa 24 9 5 10 33 31 32

9 Konyaspor 24 8 8 8 26 30 32

10 Bursaspor 24 9 5 10 25 30 32

11 Osmanlispor 24 7 10 7 29 26 31

12 Genclerbirligi 23 7 8 8 23 23 29

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 7 6 10 16 29 27

14 Kayserispor 23 7 5 11 28 37 26

15 Alanyaspor 24 7 4 13 36 46 25

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 23 5 5 13 23 38 20

17 Adanaspor 24 4 5 15 21 39 17

18 Gaziantepspor 23 4 4 15 18 39 16

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Besiktas v Kayserispor (1600)

Rizespor v Antalyaspor (1600)

Monday, March 13

Akhisar Belediyespor v Trabzonspor (1700)