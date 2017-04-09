Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Kayserispor 1 Osmanlispor 4

Saturday, April 8

Gaziantepspor 2 Alanyaspor 3

Genclerbirligi 1 Antalyaspor 1

Trabzonspor 3 Besiktas 4

Friday, April 7

Bursaspor 3 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 15 8 3 47 22 53

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 26 15 4 7 50 28 49

4 Fenerbahce 26 13 8 5 47 25 47

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 27 13 5 9 31 27 44

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 27 12 7 8 32 32 43

7 Konyaspor 26 10 8 8 31 32 38

8 Kasimpasa 26 10 5 11 37 36 35

9 Bursaspor 27 10 5 12 29 35 35

10 Osmanlispor 27 8 10 9 35 32 34

11 Alanyaspor 27 10 4 13 45 50 34

12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 27 10 4 13 30 37 34

13 Genclerbirligi 26 8 9 9 25 27 33

14 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 6 12 20 35 30

15 Kayserispor 27 7 6 14 35 49 27

-------------------------

16 Gaziantepspor 26 6 4 16 26 45 22

17 Rizespor 26 5 5 16 24 42 20

18 Adanaspor 26 5 5 16 23 44 20

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

Adanaspor v Rizespor (1600)

Fenerbahce v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)

Monday, April 10

Kasimpasa v Konyaspor (1700)

Istanbul Basaksehir v Galatasaray (1700)