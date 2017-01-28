Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, January 28

Rizespor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 18 12 5 1 34 14 41

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 18 11 6 1 36 12 39

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 18 11 3 4 32 18 36

4 Fenerbahce 18 10 5 3 37 14 35

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 18 8 4 6 21 21 28

-------------------------

6 Konyaspor 18 7 6 5 22 18 27

7 Bursaspor 18 8 3 7 21 20 27

8 Osmanlispor 18 6 8 4 22 20 26

9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 19 7 3 9 22 27 24

10 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 15 21 24

11 Genclerbirligi 17 5 7 5 16 15 22

12 Kasimpasa 18 6 3 9 21 26 21

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 5 6 7 11 18 21

14 Rizespor 19 5 4 10 20 31 19

15 Alanyaspor 18 5 3 10 25 38 18

-------------------------

16 Adanaspor 18 3 5 10 16 26 14

17 Kayserispor 18 3 4 11 14 31 13

18 Gaziantepspor 17 3 2 12 15 30 11

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 28

Antalyaspor v Alanyaspor (1600)

Galatasaray v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)

Sunday, January 29

Genclerbirligi v Osmanlispor (1030)

Istanbul Basaksehir v Bursaspor (1200)

Trabzonspor v Gaziantepspor (1300)

Kayserispor v Fenerbahce (1600)

Monday, January 30

Adanaspor v Kasimpasa (1700)

Besiktas v Konyaspor (1700)