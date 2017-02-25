Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 25
Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Antalyaspor 0
Alanyaspor 4 Adanaspor 1
Konyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Friday, February 24
Rizespor 2 Kayserispor 4
Kasimpasa 4 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 21 14 5 2 43 18 47
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 12 7 2 37 16 43
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 21 12 4 5 40 21 40
4 Fenerbahce 21 10 7 4 39 19 37
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 22 9 5 8 21 22 32
7 Osmanlispor 21 7 9 5 28 23 30
8 Konyaspor 22 7 8 7 25 27 29
9 Kasimpasa 22 8 4 10 29 29 28
10 Bursaspor 22 8 4 10 22 28 28
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 21 8 3 10 24 29 27
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 7 6 9 16 27 27
13 Genclerbirligi 20 6 8 6 19 19 26
14 Alanyaspor 22 7 4 11 33 41 25
15 Kayserispor 22 7 4 11 26 35 25
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 22 5 5 12 23 37 20
17 Adanaspor 22 4 5 13 21 36 17
18 Gaziantepspor 20 4 3 13 16 34 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Kardemir Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1030)
Osmanlispor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1300)
Gaziantepspor v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, February 27
Galatasaray v Besiktas (1700)
