Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 25

Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Antalyaspor 0

Alanyaspor 4 Adanaspor 1

Konyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1

Friday, February 24

Rizespor 2 Kayserispor 4

Kasimpasa 4 Bursaspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 21 14 5 2 43 18 47

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 12 7 2 37 16 43

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 21 12 4 5 40 21 40

4 Fenerbahce 21 10 7 4 39 19 37

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35

-------------------------

6 Trabzonspor 22 9 5 8 21 22 32

7 Osmanlispor 21 7 9 5 28 23 30

8 Konyaspor 22 7 8 7 25 27 29

9 Kasimpasa 22 8 4 10 29 29 28

10 Bursaspor 22 8 4 10 22 28 28

11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 21 8 3 10 24 29 27

12 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 7 6 9 16 27 27

13 Genclerbirligi 20 6 8 6 19 19 26

14 Alanyaspor 22 7 4 11 33 41 25

15 Kayserispor 22 7 4 11 26 35 25

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 22 5 5 12 23 37 20

17 Adanaspor 22 4 5 13 21 36 17

18 Gaziantepspor 20 4 3 13 16 34 15

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Kardemir Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1030)

Osmanlispor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1300)

Gaziantepspor v Fenerbahce (1600)

Monday, February 27

Galatasaray v Besiktas (1700)