Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 12

Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Rizespor 0

Kasimpasa 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Saturday, February 11

Alanyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 0

Bursaspor 1 Fenerbahce 1

Osmanlispor 0 Trabzonspor 1

Friday, February 10

Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Besiktas 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 12 6 2 37 16 42

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 19 12 3 4 38 18 39

4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19 36

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 19 9 4 6 23 22 31

-------------------------

6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30

7 Bursaspor 20 8 4 8 22 22 28

8 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27

9 Konyaspor 19 7 6 6 23 23 27

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 20 8 3 9 24 28 27

11 Kasimpasa 20 7 3 10 25 29 24

12 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 6 6 8 12 24 24

13 Genclerbirligi 19 5 8 6 17 19 23

14 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21

15 Rizespor 20 5 4 11 20 32 19

-------------------------

16 Adanaspor 19 4 5 10 19 26 17

17 Kayserispor 19 4 4 11 18 32 16

18 Gaziantepspor 18 3 2 13 15 34 11

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 12

Konyaspor v Antalyaspor (1300)

Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1600)

Monday, February 13

Gaziantepspor v Adanaspor (1700)