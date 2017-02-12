Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Rizespor 0
Kasimpasa 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Saturday, February 11
Alanyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 0
Bursaspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Osmanlispor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Friday, February 10
Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Besiktas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 12 6 2 37 16 42
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 19 12 3 4 38 18 39
4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19 36
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 19 9 4 6 23 22 31
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30
7 Bursaspor 20 8 4 8 22 22 28
8 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27
9 Konyaspor 19 7 6 6 23 23 27
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 20 8 3 9 24 28 27
11 Kasimpasa 20 7 3 10 25 29 24
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 6 6 8 12 24 24
13 Genclerbirligi 19 5 8 6 17 19 23
14 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21
15 Rizespor 20 5 4 11 20 32 19
-------------------------
16 Adanaspor 19 4 5 10 19 26 17
17 Kayserispor 19 4 4 11 18 32 16
18 Gaziantepspor 18 3 2 13 15 34 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Konyaspor v Antalyaspor (1300)
Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1600)
Monday, February 13
Gaziantepspor v Adanaspor (1700)
