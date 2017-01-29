Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 29

Genclerbirligi 1 Osmanlispor 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Bursaspor 0

Trabzonspor 4 Gaziantepspor 0

Saturday, January 28

Antalyaspor 2 Alanyaspor 1

Rizespor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Galatasaray 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 12 6 1 37 12 42

-------------------------

2 Besiktas 18 12 5 1 34 14 41

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 19 12 3 4 38 18 39

4 Fenerbahce 18 10 5 3 37 14 35

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 19 9 4 6 23 22 31

-------------------------

6 Konyaspor 18 7 6 5 22 18 27

7 Osmanlispor 19 6 9 4 23 21 27

8 Bursaspor 19 8 3 8 21 21 27

9 Trabzonspor 19 8 3 8 19 21 27

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 19 7 3 9 22 27 24

11 Genclerbirligi 18 5 8 5 17 16 23

12 Kasimpasa 18 6 3 9 21 26 21

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 5 6 8 11 24 21

14 Rizespor 19 5 4 10 20 31 19

15 Alanyaspor 19 5 3 11 26 40 18

-------------------------

16 Adanaspor 18 3 5 10 16 26 14

17 Kayserispor 18 3 4 11 14 31 13

18 Gaziantepspor 18 3 2 13 15 34 11

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 29

Kayserispor v Fenerbahce (1600)

Monday, January 30

Adanaspor v Kasimpasa (1700)

Besiktas v Konyaspor (1700)