Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Genclerbirligi 1 Osmanlispor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Bursaspor 0
Trabzonspor 4 Gaziantepspor 0
Saturday, January 28
Antalyaspor 2 Alanyaspor 1
Rizespor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Galatasaray 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 12 6 1 37 12 42
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 18 12 5 1 34 14 41
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 19 12 3 4 38 18 39
4 Fenerbahce 18 10 5 3 37 14 35
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 19 9 4 6 23 22 31
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 18 7 6 5 22 18 27
7 Osmanlispor 19 6 9 4 23 21 27
8 Bursaspor 19 8 3 8 21 21 27
9 Trabzonspor 19 8 3 8 19 21 27
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 19 7 3 9 22 27 24
11 Genclerbirligi 18 5 8 5 17 16 23
12 Kasimpasa 18 6 3 9 21 26 21
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 5 6 8 11 24 21
14 Rizespor 19 5 4 10 20 31 19
15 Alanyaspor 19 5 3 11 26 40 18
-------------------------
16 Adanaspor 18 3 5 10 16 26 14
17 Kayserispor 18 3 4 11 14 31 13
18 Gaziantepspor 18 3 2 13 15 34 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 29
Kayserispor v Fenerbahce (1600)
Monday, January 30
Adanaspor v Kasimpasa (1700)
Besiktas v Konyaspor (1700)