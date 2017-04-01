Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 1

Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 25 16 7 2 47 20 55

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 15 8 3 47 22 53

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 25 14 4 7 46 28 46

4 Fenerbahce 25 12 8 5 46 25 44

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 25 12 5 8 27 23 41

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 25 11 6 8 29 30 39

7 Kasimpasa 25 10 5 10 36 33 35

8 Konyaspor 25 9 8 8 29 32 35

9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 25 10 4 11 30 33 34

10 Genclerbirligi 24 8 8 8 24 23 32

11 Bursaspor 25 9 5 11 26 33 32

12 Osmanlispor 25 7 10 8 31 29 31

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 6 12 20 35 30

14 Alanyaspor 25 8 4 13 39 47 28

15 Kayserispor 25 7 6 12 33 43 27

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 25 5 5 15 24 41 20

17 Adanaspor 25 5 5 15 23 40 20

18 Gaziantepspor 24 5 4 15 22 42 19

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

Alanyaspor v Kasimpasa (1300)

Antalyaspor v Kayserispor (1600)

Kardemir Karabukspor v Fenerbahce (1600)

Sunday, April 2

Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1300)

Osmanlispor v Gaziantepspor (1330)

Konyaspor v Bursaspor (1600)

Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1600)

Monday, April 3

Galatasaray v Adanaspor (1700)