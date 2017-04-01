Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 25 16 7 2 47 20 55
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 15 8 3 47 22 53
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 25 14 4 7 46 28 46
4 Fenerbahce 25 12 8 5 46 25 44
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 25 12 5 8 27 23 41
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 25 11 6 8 29 30 39
7 Kasimpasa 25 10 5 10 36 33 35
8 Konyaspor 25 9 8 8 29 32 35
9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 25 10 4 11 30 33 34
10 Genclerbirligi 24 8 8 8 24 23 32
11 Bursaspor 25 9 5 11 26 33 32
12 Osmanlispor 25 7 10 8 31 29 31
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 6 12 20 35 30
14 Alanyaspor 25 8 4 13 39 47 28
15 Kayserispor 25 7 6 12 33 43 27
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 25 5 5 15 24 41 20
17 Adanaspor 25 5 5 15 23 40 20
18 Gaziantepspor 24 5 4 15 22 42 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Alanyaspor v Kasimpasa (1300)
Antalyaspor v Kayserispor (1600)
Kardemir Karabukspor v Fenerbahce (1600)
Sunday, April 2
Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Osmanlispor v Gaziantepspor (1330)
Konyaspor v Bursaspor (1600)
Besiktas v Genclerbirligi (1600)
Monday, April 3
Galatasaray v Adanaspor (1700)
