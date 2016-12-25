Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 25
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Konyaspor 0
Rizespor 0 Osmanlispor 1
Kayserispor 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Saturday, December 24
Adanaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Besiktas 1 Gaziantepspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 6 0 31 11 36
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 16 10 5 1 28 13 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 15 9 3 3 25 15 30
4 Fenerbahce 15 8 4 3 31 12 28
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 15 8 3 4 19 14 27
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 16 6 8 2 21 16 26
7 Konyaspor 16 6 6 4 20 16 24
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 5 5 6 11 17 20
9 Genclerbirligi 15 4 7 4 13 11 19
10 Antalyaspor 15 5 4 6 14 19 19
11 Alanyaspor 15 5 3 7 21 26 18
12 Trabzonspor 15 5 3 7 12 17 18
13 Kardemir Karabuekspor 16 5 3 8 19 25 18
14 Kasimpasa 15 5 3 7 17 23 18
15 Rizespor 16 3 4 9 15 27 13
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 16 3 3 10 14 26 12
17 Gaziantepspor 16 3 2 11 15 27 11
18 Adanaspor 16 2 4 10 13 24 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 25
Antalyaspor v Kasimpasa (1600)
Galatasaray v Alanyaspor (1600)
Monday, December 26
Genclerbirligi v Bursaspor (1600)
Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1700)
799