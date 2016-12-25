Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, December 25

Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Konyaspor 0

Rizespor 0 Osmanlispor 1

Kayserispor 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Saturday, December 24

Adanaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Besiktas 1 Gaziantepspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 6 0 31 11 36

-------------------------

2 Besiktas 16 10 5 1 28 13 35

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 15 9 3 3 25 15 30

4 Fenerbahce 15 8 4 3 31 12 28

-------------------------

5 Bursaspor 15 8 3 4 19 14 27

-------------------------

6 Osmanlispor 16 6 8 2 21 16 26

7 Konyaspor 16 6 6 4 20 16 24

8 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 5 5 6 11 17 20

9 Genclerbirligi 15 4 7 4 13 11 19

10 Antalyaspor 15 5 4 6 14 19 19

11 Alanyaspor 15 5 3 7 21 26 18

12 Trabzonspor 15 5 3 7 12 17 18

13 Kardemir Karabuekspor 16 5 3 8 19 25 18

14 Kasimpasa 15 5 3 7 17 23 18

15 Rizespor 16 3 4 9 15 27 13

-------------------------

16 Kayserispor 16 3 3 10 14 26 12

17 Gaziantepspor 16 3 2 11 15 27 11

18 Adanaspor 16 2 4 10 13 24 10

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, December 25

Antalyaspor v Kasimpasa (1600)

Galatasaray v Alanyaspor (1600)

Monday, December 26

Genclerbirligi v Bursaspor (1600)

Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1700)