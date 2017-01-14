Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 14
Alanyaspor 2 Rizespor 3
Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Friday, January 13
Bursaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 6 0 31 11 36
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 16 10 5 1 28 13 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 10 3 3 30 16 33
4 Fenerbahce 16 9 4 3 34 12 31
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 17 8 3 6 21 19 27
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 16 6 8 2 21 16 26
7 Konyaspor 16 6 6 4 20 16 24
8 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 16 12 22
9 Antalyaspor 16 6 4 6 16 20 22
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 17 6 3 8 20 25 21
11 Trabzonspor 17 6 3 8 14 21 21
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 5 5 7 11 18 20
13 Kasimpasa 16 5 3 8 18 25 18
14 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 24 34 18
15 Rizespor 17 4 4 9 18 29 16
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 16 3 3 10 14 26 12
17 Gaziantepspor 16 3 2 11 15 27 11
18 Adanaspor 16 2 4 10 13 24 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 14
Istanbul Basaksehir v Kayserispor (1300)
Konyaspor v Galatasaray (1600)
Sunday, January 15
Kasimpasa v Genclerbirligi (1030)
Gaziantepspor v Antalyaspor (1300)
Fenerbahce v Adanaspor (1600)
Monday, January 16
Osmanlispor v Besiktas (1600)
