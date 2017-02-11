Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 11

Alanyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 0

Osmanlispor 0 Trabzonspor 1

Friday, February 10

Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Besiktas 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 12 6 1 37 12 42

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 19 12 3 4 38 18 39

4 Fenerbahce 19 10 5 4 38 18 35

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 19 9 4 6 23 22 31

-------------------------

6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30

7 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27

8 Konyaspor 19 7 6 6 23 23 27

9 Bursaspor 19 8 3 8 21 21 27

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 20 8 3 9 24 28 27

11 Genclerbirligi 19 5 8 6 17 19 23

12 Kasimpasa 19 6 3 10 21 29 21

13 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21

14 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 5 6 8 11 24 21

15 Rizespor 19 5 4 10 20 31 19

-------------------------

16 Adanaspor 19 4 5 10 19 26 17

17 Kayserispor 19 4 4 11 18 32 16

18 Gaziantepspor 18 3 2 13 15 34 11

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 11

Bursaspor v Fenerbahce (1600)

Sunday, February 12

Akhisar Belediyespor v Rizespor (1030)

Kasimpasa v Istanbul Basaksehir (1030)

Konyaspor v Antalyaspor (1300)

Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1600)

Monday, February 13

Gaziantepspor v Adanaspor (1700)