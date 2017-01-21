Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 21
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Kayserispor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 6 0 36 11 39
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 17 11 5 1 30 13 38
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 17 11 3 3 31 16 36
4 Fenerbahce 17 9 5 3 36 14 32
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 17 8 3 6 21 19 27
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 17 6 8 3 21 18 26
7 Antalyaspor 17 7 4 6 19 20 25
8 Konyaspor 17 6 6 5 20 17 24
9 Genclerbirligi 17 5 7 5 16 15 22
10 Kasimpasa 17 6 3 8 21 25 21
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 17 6 3 8 20 25 21
12 Trabzonspor 17 6 3 8 14 21 21
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 5 6 7 11 18 21
14 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 24 34 18
15 Rizespor 17 4 4 9 18 29 16
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 18 3 4 11 14 31 13
17 Adanaspor 17 2 5 10 15 26 11
18 Gaziantepspor 17 3 2 12 15 30 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 21
Konyaspor v Rizespor (1300)
Bursaspor v Adanaspor (1600)
Kardemir Karabukspor v Galatasaray (1600)
Sunday, January 22
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1030)
Osmanlispor v Antalyaspor (1030)
Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1300)
Fenerbahce v Istanbul Basaksehir (1600)
Monday, January 23
Alanyaspor v Besiktas (1700)
