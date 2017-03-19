Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Bursaspor 1 Alanyaspor 3

Genclerbirligi 1 Rizespor 0

Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Kardemir Karabukspor 3

Saturday, March 18

Adanaspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1

Kasimpasa 3 Osmanlispor 2

Kayserispor 3 Gaziantepspor 4

Trabzonspor 2 Galatasaray 0

Friday, March 17

Fenerbahce 2 Konyaspor 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 24 16 6 2 47 20 54

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 25 15 8 2 46 20 53

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 25 14 4 7 46 28 46

4 Fenerbahce 25 12 8 5 46 25 44

-------------------------

5 Trabzonspor 25 12 5 8 27 23 41

-------------------------

6 Antalyaspor 24 11 5 8 29 30 38

7 Kasimpasa 25 10 5 10 36 33 35

8 Konyaspor 25 9 8 8 29 32 35

9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 25 10 4 11 30 33 34

10 Genclerbirligi 24 8 8 8 24 23 32

11 Bursaspor 25 9 5 11 26 33 32

12 Osmanlispor 25 7 10 8 31 29 31

13 Alanyaspor 25 8 4 13 39 47 28

14 Kayserispor 25 7 6 12 33 43 27

15 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 7 6 12 18 34 27

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 25 5 5 15 24 41 20

17 Adanaspor 25 5 5 15 23 40 20

18 Gaziantepspor 24 5 4 15 22 42 19

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Antalyaspor v Besiktas (1600)