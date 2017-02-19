Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Genclerbirligi 2 Konyaspor 0
Saturday, February 18
Antalyaspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Friday, February 17
Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 12 7 2 37 16 43
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 21 12 4 5 40 21 40
4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19 36
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 21 10 5 6 25 23 35
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30
7 Konyaspor 21 7 7 7 24 26 28
8 Bursaspor 21 8 4 9 22 24 28
9 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 21 8 3 10 24 29 27
11 Genclerbirligi 20 6 8 6 19 19 26
12 Kasimpasa 20 7 3 10 25 29 24
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 6 6 8 12 24 24
14 Kayserispor 21 6 4 11 22 33 22
15 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 21 5 5 11 21 33 20
17 Adanaspor 20 4 5 11 19 27 17
18 Gaziantepspor 20 4 3 13 16 34 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1200)
Adanaspor v Osmanlispor (1230)
Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Monday, February 20
Trabzonspor v Alanyaspor (1700)
1.8k