Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Genclerbirligi 2 Konyaspor 0

Saturday, February 18

Antalyaspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0

Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Gaziantepspor 0

Friday, February 17

Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 12 7 2 37 16 43

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 21 12 4 5 40 21 40

4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19 36

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 21 10 5 6 25 23 35

-------------------------

6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30

7 Konyaspor 21 7 7 7 24 26 28

8 Bursaspor 21 8 4 9 22 24 28

9 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 21 8 3 10 24 29 27

11 Genclerbirligi 20 6 8 6 19 19 26

12 Kasimpasa 20 7 3 10 25 29 24

13 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 6 6 8 12 24 24

14 Kayserispor 21 6 4 11 22 33 22

15 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21

-------------------------

16 Rizespor 21 5 5 11 21 33 20

17 Adanaspor 20 4 5 11 19 27 17

18 Gaziantepspor 20 4 3 13 16 34 15

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1200)

Adanaspor v Osmanlispor (1230)

Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)

Monday, February 20

Trabzonspor v Alanyaspor (1700)