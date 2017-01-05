Soccer-Tunisia place faith in home-based players

TUNIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia coach Henryk Kasperczak has chosen a 23-man squad for the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon that features mostly home-based players - a rarity for the tournament.

A total of 14 players come from top Tunisian clubs in contrast to most of the other squads at the tournament, which are dominated by players based at clubs in Europe.

But Tunisia will have Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour, Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri and centre back Syam Ben Youssef from Caen in France's Ligue 1 as their marquee players as they seek a second African title after their only previous success 13 years ago.

Tunisia have been drawn in Group B and play their opening game against Senegal in Franceville on Jan. 15

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Rami Jeridi (CS Sfaxien), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel)

Defenders: Aymen Abdennour (Valencia), Syam Ben Youssef (Caen), Zied Boughattas (Etoile Sahel), Chamseddine Dhaouadi (Esperance), Slimene Kchok (CA Bizerte), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Hamza Mathlouthi (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Etoile Sahel), Mohamed Ali Yaakoubi (Caykur Rizespor)

Midfielders: Larry Azouni (Nimes), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Etoile Sahel), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland), Hamza Lahmar (Etoile Sahel), Youssef Msakni (Al Lekhwiya), Ferjani Sassi (Esperance), Naim Sliti (Lille)

Forwards: Ahmed Akaichi (Al Ittihad Jeddah), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Esperance).