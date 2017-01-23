Soccer-Tunisia advance, Algeria exit at Nations Cup

Reuters

* Tunisia hammer Zimbabwe 4-2 to reach the quarter-finals

* Algeria out after 2-2 draw with under-strength Senegal

* Senegal next face Cameroon, Tunisia meet Burkina Faso

By Mark Gleeson

LIBREVILLE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The African Nations Cup burst into life as Tunisia joined Senegal in the quarter-finals and Algeria, among the pre-tournament favourites, were eliminated after 10 goals were scored at the conclusion of Group B on Monday.

Senegal, who had already secured top place, rested key players as they drew 2-2 with Algeria in Franceville, while Tunisia, who needed just one point to take second spot, comfortably beat Zimbabwe 4-2 in Libreville.

Senegal stay in Franceville for Saturday's quarter-final against Cameroon when Tunisia are in the Gabonese capital to face Burkina Faso in the opening game of the knockout phase.

Tunisia's four goals came in a rampant first half as Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Yassine Khenessi and Wahbi Khazri, with a penalty, put Zimbabwe to the sword.

Zimbabwe needed a win to advance but were behind after 10 minutes as Tunisia came out with a lightening attack and, although Knowledge Musona and Tendai Ndoro found the net, they departed the tournament with just one point.

"We have learnt here that we lack a little experience at this top level," said captain Willard Katsande.

Islam Slimani's 10th minute strike put Algeria ahead but Pape Diop's volleyed equaliser came just before halftime.

By then Algeria's slim hopes had dissipated with Tunisia's handy advantage in the other game but they did regain the lead in untidy fashion after 52 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez found Slimani with a cross to the back post and his scuffed shot looped over the goalkeeper.

But 90 seconds later Senegal equalised again as Moussa Sow drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The future of Algeria coach George Leekens will now be the subject of much speculation, just two months after he took the job.

Algeria were celebrated after they reached the knockout phase of the last World Cup but have had a dramatic slip in form since their exploits in Brazil.

All four teams in Group C have a chance to qualify on Tuesday when the Democratic Republic of Congo (four points) meet Togo (one point), while Morocco (three points) face holders Ivory Coast (two points). (Editing by Ken Ferris)

