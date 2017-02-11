Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 11

FC Thun 0 FC Basel 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 20 17 2 1 55 15 53

2 Young Boys 19 11 5 3 45 25 38

3 Luzern 19 9 3 7 40 37 30

4 Sion 19 9 2 8 39 34 29

5 Grasshoppers Zurich 19 6 4 9 26 33 22

6 St Gallen 19 6 4 9 21 28 22

7 FC Lausanne-Sport 19 5 4 10 34 38 19

8 FC Thun 20 4 7 9 24 36 19

9 FC Lugano 19 4 6 9 23 39 18

10 FC Vaduz 19 4 5 10 22 44 17

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 11

FC Lugano v Grasshoppers Zurich (1900)

Sunday, February 12

St Gallen v FC Lausanne-Sport (1245)

Sion v FC Vaduz (1245)

Luzern v Young Boys (1500)