Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 11
FC Thun 0 FC Basel 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 20 17 2 1 55 15 53
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 19 11 5 3 45 25 38
-------------------------
3 Luzern 19 9 3 7 40 37 30
4 Sion 19 9 2 8 39 34 29
-------------------------
5 Grasshoppers Zurich 19 6 4 9 26 33 22
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 19 6 4 9 21 28 22
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 19 5 4 10 34 38 19
8 FC Thun 20 4 7 9 24 36 19
9 FC Lugano 19 4 6 9 23 39 18
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 19 4 5 10 22 44 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
FC Lugano v Grasshoppers Zurich (1900)
Sunday, February 12
St Gallen v FC Lausanne-Sport (1245)
Sion v FC Vaduz (1245)
Luzern v Young Boys (1500)
