Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 11

St Gallen 1 Luzern 1

Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Vaduz 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 23 19 3 1 63 20 60

-------------------------

2 Young Boys 23 13 6 4 54 35 45

-------------------------

3 Sion 23 12 2 9 46 38 38

4 Luzern 24 10 6 8 48 44 36

-------------------------

5 St Gallen 24 8 6 10 28 34 30

-------------------------

6 FC Lugano 23 7 7 9 30 41 28

7 FC Thun 23 5 8 10 31 43 23

8 Grasshoppers Zurich 24 6 5 13 30 43 23

9 FC Vaduz 24 5 7 12 31 55 22

-------------------------

10 FC Lausanne-Sport 23 5 4 14 39 47 19

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

FC Lausanne-Sport v Young Boys (1245)

FC Thun v FC Lugano (1245)

Sion v FC Basel (1500)