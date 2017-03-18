Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 18
FC Basel 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0
Luzern 0 Sion 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 25 21 3 1 65 20 66
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 24 13 7 4 54 35 46
-------------------------
3 Sion 25 12 3 10 46 39 39
4 Luzern 25 10 7 8 48 44 37
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 24 8 6 10 28 34 30
-------------------------
6 FC Lugano 24 7 7 10 32 46 28
7 FC Thun 24 6 8 10 36 45 26
8 Grasshoppers Zurich 25 6 5 14 30 44 23
9 FC Vaduz 24 5 7 12 31 55 22
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 24 5 5 14 39 47 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
FC Lugano v Young Boys (1245)
FC Thun v St Gallen (1245)
FC Vaduz v FC Lausanne-Sport (1500)
