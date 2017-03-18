Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 18

FC Basel 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0

Luzern 0 Sion 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 25 21 3 1 65 20 66

-------------------------

2 Young Boys 24 13 7 4 54 35 46

-------------------------

3 Sion 25 12 3 10 46 39 39

4 Luzern 25 10 7 8 48 44 37

-------------------------

5 St Gallen 24 8 6 10 28 34 30

-------------------------

6 FC Lugano 24 7 7 10 32 46 28

7 FC Thun 24 6 8 10 36 45 26

8 Grasshoppers Zurich 25 6 5 14 30 44 23

9 FC Vaduz 24 5 7 12 31 55 22

-------------------------

10 FC Lausanne-Sport 24 5 5 14 39 47 20

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

FC Lugano v Young Boys (1245)

FC Thun v St Gallen (1245)

FC Vaduz v FC Lausanne-Sport (1500)