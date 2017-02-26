Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
FC Basel 3 Luzern 1
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Sion 1
Saturday, February 25
FC Thun 4 FC Vaduz 3
Grasshoppers Zurich 2 Young Boys 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 22 19 2 1 62 19 59
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 22 12 6 4 51 33 42
-------------------------
3 Sion 22 12 2 8 45 36 38
4 Luzern 22 10 4 8 46 42 34
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 21 7 5 9 25 31 26
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 22 5 8 9 29 40 23
7 Grasshoppers Zurich 22 6 4 12 28 40 22
8 FC Lugano 21 5 7 9 27 40 22
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 22 5 4 13 38 45 19
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 22 4 6 12 28 53 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
St Gallen v FC Lugano (1500)
