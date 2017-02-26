Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

FC Basel 3 Luzern 1

FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Sion 1

Saturday, February 25

FC Thun 4 FC Vaduz 3

Grasshoppers Zurich 2 Young Boys 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 22 19 2 1 62 19 59

-------------------------

2 Young Boys 22 12 6 4 51 33 42

-------------------------

3 Sion 22 12 2 8 45 36 38

4 Luzern 22 10 4 8 46 42 34

-------------------------

5 St Gallen 21 7 5 9 25 31 26

-------------------------

6 FC Thun 22 5 8 9 29 40 23

7 Grasshoppers Zurich 22 6 4 12 28 40 22

8 FC Lugano 21 5 7 9 27 40 22

9 FC Lausanne-Sport 22 5 4 13 38 45 19

-------------------------

10 FC Vaduz 22 4 6 12 28 53 18

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

St Gallen v FC Lugano (1500)