Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
FC Basel 4 FC Lausanne-Sport 3
FC Vaduz 1 FC Lugano 1
Saturday, February 18
Young Boys 2 St Gallen 2
Luzern 1 FC Thun 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 21 18 2 1 59 18 56
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 21 11 6 4 48 31 39
-------------------------
3 Luzern 21 10 4 7 45 39 34
4 Sion 20 10 2 8 43 36 32
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 21 7 5 9 25 31 26
-------------------------
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 20 6 4 10 26 36 22
7 FC Lugano 21 5 7 9 27 40 22
8 FC Thun 21 4 8 9 25 37 20
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 21 5 4 12 38 44 19
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 21 4 6 11 25 49 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Grasshoppers Zurich v Sion (1500)
