Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

FC Basel 4 FC Lausanne-Sport 3

FC Vaduz 1 FC Lugano 1

Saturday, February 18

Young Boys 2 St Gallen 2

Luzern 1 FC Thun 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 21 18 2 1 59 18 56

-------------------------

2 Young Boys 21 11 6 4 48 31 39

-------------------------

3 Luzern 21 10 4 7 45 39 34

4 Sion 20 10 2 8 43 36 32

-------------------------

5 St Gallen 21 7 5 9 25 31 26

-------------------------

6 Grasshoppers Zurich 20 6 4 10 26 36 22

7 FC Lugano 21 5 7 9 27 40 22

8 FC Thun 21 4 8 9 25 37 20

9 FC Lausanne-Sport 21 5 4 12 38 44 19

-------------------------

10 FC Vaduz 21 4 6 11 25 49 18

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Grasshoppers Zurich v Sion (1500)