Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Sion 1 St Gallen 2

FC Vaduz 1 FC Basel 1

Saturday, March 4

Young Boys 3 FC Thun 2

FC Lugano 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 23 19 3 1 63 20 60

2 Young Boys 23 13 6 4 54 35 45

3 Sion 23 12 2 9 46 38 38

4 Luzern 22 10 4 8 46 42 34

5 St Gallen 23 8 5 10 27 33 29

6 FC Lugano 23 7 7 9 30 41 28

7 FC Thun 23 5 8 10 31 43 23

8 Grasshoppers Zurich 22 6 4 12 28 40 22

9 FC Lausanne-Sport 23 5 4 14 39 47 19

10 FC Vaduz 23 4 7 12 29 54 19

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Luzern v Grasshoppers Zurich (1500)