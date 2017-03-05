Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Sion 1 St Gallen 2
FC Vaduz 1 FC Basel 1
Saturday, March 4
Young Boys 3 FC Thun 2
FC Lugano 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 23 19 3 1 63 20 60
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 23 13 6 4 54 35 45
-------------------------
3 Sion 23 12 2 9 46 38 38
4 Luzern 22 10 4 8 46 42 34
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 23 8 5 10 27 33 29
-------------------------
6 FC Lugano 23 7 7 9 30 41 28
7 FC Thun 23 5 8 10 31 43 23
8 Grasshoppers Zurich 22 6 4 12 28 40 22
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 23 5 4 14 39 47 19
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 23 4 7 12 29 54 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Luzern v Grasshoppers Zurich (1500)
482