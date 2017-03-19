Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
FC Lugano 0 Young Boys 2
FC Thun 2 St Gallen 2
FC Vaduz 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 1
Saturday, March 18
FC Basel 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0
Luzern 0 Sion 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 25 21 3 1 65 20 66
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 25 14 7 4 56 35 49
-------------------------
3 Sion 25 12 3 10 46 39 39
4 Luzern 25 10 7 8 48 44 37
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 25 8 7 10 30 36 31
-------------------------
6 FC Lugano 25 7 7 11 32 48 28
7 FC Thun 25 6 9 10 38 47 27
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 25 6 5 14 40 47 23
9 Grasshoppers Zurich 25 6 5 14 30 44 23
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 25 5 7 13 31 56 22
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
