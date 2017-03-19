Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

FC Lugano 0 Young Boys 2

FC Thun 2 St Gallen 2

FC Vaduz 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 1

Saturday, March 18

FC Basel 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0

Luzern 0 Sion 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 25 21 3 1 65 20 66

-------------------------

2 Young Boys 25 14 7 4 56 35 49

-------------------------

3 Sion 25 12 3 10 46 39 39

4 Luzern 25 10 7 8 48 44 37

-------------------------

5 St Gallen 25 8 7 10 30 36 31

-------------------------

6 FC Lugano 25 7 7 11 32 48 28

7 FC Thun 25 6 9 10 38 47 27

8 FC Lausanne-Sport 25 6 5 14 40 47 23

9 Grasshoppers Zurich 25 6 5 14 30 44 23

-------------------------

10 FC Vaduz 25 5 7 13 31 56 22

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation