Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
FC Basel 1 Young Boys 1
FC Lugano 4 Sion 2
FC Vaduz 0 Luzern 2
Saturday, April 8
FC Thun 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 4
Grasshoppers Zurich 3 St Gallen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 27 22 4 1 69 21 70
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 27 15 8 4 60 38 53
-------------------------
3 Sion 27 13 3 11 50 44 42
4 Luzern 27 11 7 9 50 46 40
-------------------------
5 FC Lugano 27 9 7 11 38 50 34
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 27 8 7 12 31 42 31
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 27 7 6 14 44 49 27
8 FC Thun 27 6 9 12 41 53 27
9 Grasshoppers Zurich 27 7 6 14 33 45 27
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 27 5 7 15 33 61 22
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
846