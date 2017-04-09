Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

FC Basel 1 Young Boys 1

FC Lugano 4 Sion 2

FC Vaduz 0 Luzern 2

Saturday, April 8

FC Thun 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 4

Grasshoppers Zurich 3 St Gallen 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Basel 27 22 4 1 69 21 70

-------------------------

2 Young Boys 27 15 8 4 60 38 53

-------------------------

3 Sion 27 13 3 11 50 44 42

4 Luzern 27 11 7 9 50 46 40

-------------------------

5 FC Lugano 27 9 7 11 38 50 34

-------------------------

6 St Gallen 27 8 7 12 31 42 31

7 FC Lausanne-Sport 27 7 6 14 44 49 27

8 FC Thun 27 6 9 12 41 53 27

9 Grasshoppers Zurich 27 7 6 14 33 45 27

-------------------------

10 FC Vaduz 27 5 7 15 33 61 22

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation