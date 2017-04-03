Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 3

Djurgarden 0 IK Sirius 2

Kalmar 1 Elfsborg Boras 5

Orebro 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1

Sunday, April 2

AIK Stockholm 0 Haecken 0

GIF Sundsvall 3 AFC Eskilstuna 1

IFK Norrkoping 2 Hammarby 1

Saturday, April 1

Halmstad 1 Ostersunds FK 0

IFK Gothenburg 1 Malmo 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Elfsborg Boras 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

-------------------------

2 GIF Sundsvall 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

3 IK Sirius 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

-------------------------

4 IFK Norrkoping 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

4 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

-------------------------

6 Halmstad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

7 IFK Gothenburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

7 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

9 AIK Stockholm 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

9 Haecken 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

11 Hammarby 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

13 OEstersunds FK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

-------------------------

14 AFC Eskilstuna 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

-------------------------

15 Djurgarden 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

16 Kalmar 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation