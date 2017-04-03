Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 3
Djurgarden 0 IK Sirius 2
Kalmar 1 Elfsborg Boras 5
Orebro 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Sunday, April 2
AIK Stockholm 0 Haecken 0
GIF Sundsvall 3 AFC Eskilstuna 1
IFK Norrkoping 2 Hammarby 1
Saturday, April 1
Halmstad 1 Ostersunds FK 0
IFK Gothenburg 1 Malmo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
-------------------------
2 GIF Sundsvall 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 IK Sirius 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
6 Halmstad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 IFK Gothenburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 AIK Stockholm 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Haecken 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Hammarby 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 OEstersunds FK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
14 AFC Eskilstuna 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
15 Djurgarden 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Kalmar 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
