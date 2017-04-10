Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 10

Elfsborg Boras 1 AIK Stockholm 2

Sunday, April 9

Haecken 0 Djurgarden 0

Hammarby 1 Kalmar 1

IK Sirius 0 IFK Gothenburg 2

Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 Halmstad 2

Ostersunds FK 1 IFK Norrkoping 0

Saturday, April 8

AFC Eskilstuna 2 Orebro 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

-------------------------

2 Orebro 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

3 Halmstad 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

-------------------------

4 AIK Stockholm 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

-------------------------

5 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 6 3 3

6 GIF Sundsvall 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

7 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

7 IK Sirius 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

9 OEstersunds FK 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

10 Haecken 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

11 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

13 Hammarby 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

-------------------------

14 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

-------------------------

15 Djurgarden 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

16 Kalmar 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation