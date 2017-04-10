Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 10
Elfsborg Boras 1 AIK Stockholm 2
Sunday, April 9
Haecken 0 Djurgarden 0
Hammarby 1 Kalmar 1
IK Sirius 0 IFK Gothenburg 2
Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 Halmstad 2
Ostersunds FK 1 IFK Norrkoping 0
Saturday, April 8
AFC Eskilstuna 2 Orebro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
2 Orebro 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
3 Halmstad 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 6 3 3
6 GIF Sundsvall 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
7 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
7 IK Sirius 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 OEstersunds FK 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
10 Haecken 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
11 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
13 Hammarby 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
-------------------------
14 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
-------------------------
15 Djurgarden 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
16 Kalmar 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
