Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 8

AFC Eskilstuna 2 Orebro 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Orebro 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

-------------------------

2 Elfsborg Boras 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

3 GIF Sundsvall 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

-------------------------

4 IK Sirius 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

-------------------------

5 IFK Norrkoping 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

6 Halmstad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

7 IFK Gothenburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

7 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

9 AIK Stockholm 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

9 Haecken 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

11 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

12 Hammarby 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

-------------------------

14 OEstersunds FK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

-------------------------

15 Djurgarden 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

16 Kalmar 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

Hammarby v Kalmar (1300)

Ostersunds FK v IFK Norrkoping (1300)

Haecken v Djurgarden (1530)

IK Sirius v IFK Gothenburg (1530)

Jonkopings Sodra IF v Halmstad (1530)

Monday, April 10

Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1700)