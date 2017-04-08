Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
AFC Eskilstuna 2 Orebro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Orebro 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
3 GIF Sundsvall 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
4 IK Sirius 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Halmstad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 IFK Gothenburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 AIK Stockholm 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Haecken 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
12 Hammarby 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
14 OEstersunds FK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
15 Djurgarden 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Kalmar 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Hammarby v Kalmar (1300)
Ostersunds FK v IFK Norrkoping (1300)
Haecken v Djurgarden (1530)
IK Sirius v IFK Gothenburg (1530)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v Halmstad (1530)
Monday, April 10
Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1700)
