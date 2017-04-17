Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 17
AIK Stockholm 1 Hammarby 2
Kalmar 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 3
Sunday, April 16
Djurgarden 3 Elfsborg Boras 0
GIF Sundsvall 1 Haecken 2
Halmstad 0 Malmo 3
Orebro 2 Ostersunds FK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
2 Orebro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
3 Haecken 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
5 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
6 Djurgarden 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
7 Hammarby 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
8 AIK Stockholm 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Halmstad 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
10 Elfsborg Boras 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
11 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 IK Sirius 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
13 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
-------------------------
14 OEstersunds FK 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
16 Kalmar 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 17
IFK Gothenburg v AFC Eskilstuna (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v IK Sirius (1530)
302