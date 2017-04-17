Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 17

AIK Stockholm 1 Hammarby 2

Kalmar 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 3

Sunday, April 16

Djurgarden 3 Elfsborg Boras 0

GIF Sundsvall 1 Haecken 2

Halmstad 0 Malmo 3

Orebro 2 Ostersunds FK 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

-------------------------

2 Orebro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7

3 Haecken 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

-------------------------

4 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

-------------------------

5 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

6 Djurgarden 3 1 1 1 3 2 4

7 Hammarby 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

8 AIK Stockholm 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

9 Halmstad 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

10 Elfsborg Boras 3 1 0 2 6 6 3

11 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

11 IK Sirius 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

13 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 0 2 4 5 3

-------------------------

14 OEstersunds FK 3 1 0 2 2 3 3

-------------------------

15 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

16 Kalmar 3 0 1 2 3 9 1

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, April 17

IFK Gothenburg v AFC Eskilstuna (1530)

IFK Norrkoping v IK Sirius (1530)