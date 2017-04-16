Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Halmstad 0 Malmo 3
Orebro 2 Ostersunds FK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
2 Orebro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
3 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
5 Halmstad 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
6 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 6 3 3
7 GIF Sundsvall 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 IK Sirius 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 OEstersunds FK 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
11 Haecken 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
13 Hammarby 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
-------------------------
14 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
-------------------------
15 Djurgarden 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
16 Kalmar 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Djurgarden v Elfsborg Boras (1530)
GIF Sundsvall v Haecken (1530)
Monday, April 17
AIK Stockholm v Hammarby (1300)
Kalmar v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300)
IFK Gothenburg v AFC Eskilstuna (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v IK Sirius (1530)
