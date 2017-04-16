Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 16

Halmstad 0 Malmo 3

Orebro 2 Ostersunds FK 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

-------------------------

2 Orebro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7

3 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

-------------------------

4 AIK Stockholm 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

-------------------------

5 Halmstad 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

6 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 6 3 3

7 GIF Sundsvall 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

8 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

8 IK Sirius 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

10 OEstersunds FK 3 1 0 2 2 3 3

11 Haecken 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

13 Hammarby 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

-------------------------

14 AFC Eskilstuna 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

-------------------------

15 Djurgarden 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

16 Kalmar 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Djurgarden v Elfsborg Boras (1530)

GIF Sundsvall v Haecken (1530)

Monday, April 17

AIK Stockholm v Hammarby (1300)

Kalmar v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300)

IFK Gothenburg v AFC Eskilstuna (1530)

IFK Norrkoping v IK Sirius (1530)