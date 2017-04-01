Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 1

IFK Gothenburg 1 Malmo 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 IFK Gothenburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

1 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

-------------------------

AFC Eskilstuna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AIK Stockholm 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Haecken 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Djurgarden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GIF Sundsvall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Halmstad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hammarby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Elfsborg Boras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

IFK Norrkoping 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

IK Sirius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Joenkoepings Soedra IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kalmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Orebro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

OEstersunds FK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

1-2: Champions League preliminary round

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

Halmstad v Ostersunds FK (1400)

Sunday, April 2

AIK Stockholm v Haecken (1300)

GIF Sundsvall v AFC Eskilstuna (1300)

IFK Norrkoping v Hammarby (1530)

Monday, April 3

Djurgarden v IK Sirius (1700)

Kalmar v Elfsborg Boras (1700)

Orebro v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)