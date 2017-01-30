Soccer-Sutton get plum Arsenal tie, United at Blackburn in FA Cup

(Adds quotes)
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sutton United will host 12-times
winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow
non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as
the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.
"This will be like our World Cup final," said Sutton manager
Paul Doswell. "It's as big as that for us - the profile of the
club has risen so much in these last six to eight weeks."
Holders Manchester United, who last season matched Arsenal's
record FA Cup haul, are at Blackburn Rovers while Premier League
leaders Chelsea also visit a Championship (second tier) club
after being paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Tottenham Hotspur were given a London derby at second-tier
Fulham and Manchester City are away to Huddersfield Town. Oxford
United visit Middlesbrough while Millwall host Leicester City or
Derby County who replay their fourth-round tie on Feb. 8.
But it was the giant-killing non-league sides who again
grabbed the headlines following Sutton's home victory against
Leeds United and fellow fifth-tier club Lincoln's win over
Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion in round four.
Arsene Wenger's star-studded Arsenal team will have to cope
with the 3G pitch at Sutton's 5,000-capacity stadium to take on
a club who famously knocked out Coventry City in 1989.
"I have just picked myself back up off the floor - a plum,
plum game for us against one of the best sides in England, if
not Europe," Sutton manager Doswell told Sky Sports.
"To have Arsenal coming to Gander Green Lane - our little
fortress - is just incredible," "Everyone will want it to be
played at Sutton. We have no thoughts of switching the tie.
"I think half the team support Arsenal and about three of
them have played for Arsenal."
It is the first time two non-League clubs have progressed
this far since the competition was reorganised more than 90
years ago. The pair can now look forward to money-spinning last
16 ties against top-flight opposition next month.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
