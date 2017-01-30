Soccer-Sutton get plum Arsenal tie, United at Blackburn in FA Cup

(Adds quotes)

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sutton United will host 12-times

winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow

non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as

the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.

"This will be like our World Cup final," said Sutton manager

Paul Doswell. "It's as big as that for us - the profile of the

club has risen so much in these last six to eight weeks."

Holders Manchester United, who last season matched Arsenal's

record FA Cup haul, are at Blackburn Rovers while Premier League

leaders Chelsea also visit a Championship (second tier) club

after being paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur were given a London derby at second-tier

Fulham and Manchester City are away to Huddersfield Town. Oxford

United visit Middlesbrough while Millwall host Leicester City or

Derby County who replay their fourth-round tie on Feb. 8.

But it was the giant-killing non-league sides who again

grabbed the headlines following Sutton's home victory against

Leeds United and fellow fifth-tier club Lincoln's win over

Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion in round four.

Arsene Wenger's star-studded Arsenal team will have to cope

with the 3G pitch at Sutton's 5,000-capacity stadium to take on

a club who famously knocked out Coventry City in 1989.

"I have just picked myself back up off the floor - a plum,

plum game for us against one of the best sides in England, if

not Europe," Sutton manager Doswell told Sky Sports.

"To have Arsenal coming to Gander Green Lane - our little

fortress - is just incredible," "Everyone will want it to be

played at Sutton. We have no thoughts of switching the tie.

"I think half the team support Arsenal and about three of

them have played for Arsenal."

It is the first time two non-League clubs have progressed

this far since the competition was reorganised more than 90

years ago. The pair can now look forward to money-spinning last

16 ties against top-flight opposition next month.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)