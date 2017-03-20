Soccer-Surman says Cherries still in survival fight despite gap

March 20 (Reuters) - Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman maintains his side are still involved in a relegation battle despite moving nine points clear of the drop zone with Saturday's 2-0 victory over Swansea City.

Bournemouth, who are 11th in the standings, picked up just two wins in nine games at the end of last season and Surman is hoping for an improved performance heading into the final phase of the season.

"Our job is not done. We have 33 points and that is not going to keep us up," Surman told the Daily Echo.

"We are well aware our run-in last season was not great. We had some extremely tough games and we were in a different position, we already had 40 points.

"It is a little bit different this season. We need the points but this is a great start and now, hopefully, we can start looking up rather than down."

Eddie Howe's side, who won consecutive league games for the first time this season, visit 10th-placed Southampton on April 1 before facing fourth-placed Liverpool at Anfield on April 5. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)