Soccer-Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal results

Reuters

Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday

Quarterfinal

Wednesday, January 25, second leg

Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)

First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate.

Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0)

First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate.

Tuesday, January 24, second leg

Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

First leg: Alcorcon - Alaves 0-2. Alaves win 2-0 on aggregate.

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Quarterfinal

Thursday, January 26, second leg

Barcelona v Real Sociedad (2015)