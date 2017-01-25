Soccer-Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal results

Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, January 25, second leg
Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate.
Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate.
Tuesday, January 24, second leg
Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Alcorcon - Alaves 0-2. Alaves win 2-0 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Quarterfinal
Thursday, January 26, second leg
Barcelona v Real Sociedad (2015)
