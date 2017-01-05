Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Jan 5 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, January 5, first leg
Athletic Club - Barcelona 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Wednesday, January 4, first leg
Real Madrid - Sevilla 3-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Alcorcon (II) - Cordoba (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Real Sociedad - Villarreal 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Tuesday, January 3, first leg
Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Osasuna - Eibar 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)
