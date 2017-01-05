Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Keith: Women with bodily modesty requirements in front of the opposite sex need to have their rights protected. No person should be forced to use a locker, shower or bathroom where someone of the opposite sex is present. There are also too many incidents of men using cell phones in women's bathrooms to take video of them under the stall. Since they are allowed to walk in, with nobody stopping them, and cell phones taking better low light videos/photos, the crime is on the uptick. Keep men out before the crime is committed. This is common sense people! You use the one that matches your body parts. No discrimination in that.