Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Jan 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday
Last 16
Tuesday, January 10, second leg
Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas 2-3 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2. Atletico Madrid win 4-3 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, January 11, second leg
Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1800)
Alaves v Deportivo Coruna (1800)
Cordoba (II) v Alcorcon (II) (1800)
Barcelona v Athletic Club (2015)
Thursday, January 12, second leg
Celta Vigo v Valencia (1800)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (2015)
