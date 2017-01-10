Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Reuters

Jan 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday

Last 16

Tuesday, January 10, second leg

Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas 2-3 (halftime: 0-0)

First leg: Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2. Atletico Madrid win 4-3 on aggregate.

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Last 16

Wednesday, January 11, second leg

Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1800)

Alaves v Deportivo Coruna (1800)

Cordoba (II) v Alcorcon (II) (1800)

Barcelona v Athletic Club (2015)

Thursday, January 12, second leg

Celta Vigo v Valencia (1800)

Eibar v Osasuna (1800)

Sevilla v Real Madrid (2015)