Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Reuters

Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday

Last 16

Wednesday, January 4, first leg

Alcorcon (II) - Cordoba (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Real Sociedad - Villarreal 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)

Tuesday, January 3, first leg

Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2 (halftime: 0-2)

Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Osasuna - Eibar 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)

Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Last 16

Wednesday, January 4, first leg

Real Madrid v Sevilla (2015)

Thursday, January 5, first leg

Athletic Club v Barcelona (2015)