Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Jan 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, January 11, second leg
Alaves - Deportivo Coruna 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2. Alaves win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate.
Cordoba (II) - Alcorcon (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: Alcorcon - Cordoba 0-0. Alcorcon win 2-1 on aggregate.
Villarreal - Real Sociedad 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
First leg: Real Sociedad - Villarreal 3-1. Real Sociedad win 4-2 on aggregate.
Tuesday, January 10, second leg
Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas 2-3 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2. Atletico Madrid win 4-3 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, January 11, second leg
Barcelona v Athletic Club (2015)
Thursday, January 12, second leg
Celta Vigo v Valencia (1800)
Eibar v Osasuna (1800)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (2015)
