Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Reuters

Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday

Last 16

Thursday, January 12, second leg

Celta Vigo - Valencia 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)

First leg: Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4. Celta Vigo win 6-2 on aggregate.

Eibar - Osasuna 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

First leg: Osasuna - Eibar 0-3. Eibar win 3-0 on aggregate.

Wednesday, January 11, second leg

Barcelona - Athletic Club 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)

First leg: Athletic Club - Barcelona 2-1. Barcelona win 4-3 on aggregate.

Alaves - Deportivo Coruna 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)

First leg: Deportivo Coruna - Alaves 2-2. Alaves win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate.

Cordoba (II) - Alcorcon (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)

First leg: Alcorcon - Cordoba 0-0. Alcorcon win 2-1 on aggregate.

Villarreal - Real Sociedad 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)

First leg: Real Sociedad - Villarreal 3-1. Real Sociedad win 4-2 on aggregate.

Tuesday, January 10, second leg

Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas 2-3 (halftime: 0-0)

First leg: Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid 0-2. Atletico Madrid win 4-3 on aggregate.

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Thursday, January 12, second leg

Sevilla v Real Madrid (2015)