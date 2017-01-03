Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday
Last 16
Tuesday, January 3, first leg
Osasuna - Eibar 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Tuesday, January 3, first leg
Deportivo Coruna v Alaves (2015)
Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (2015)
Wednesday, January 4, first leg
Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1800)
Alcorcon (II) v Cordoba (II) (1800)
Real Madrid v Sevilla (2015)
Thursday, January 5, first leg
Athletic Club v Barcelona (2015)
256