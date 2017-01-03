Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 16 results

Reuters

Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday

Last 16

Tuesday, January 3, first leg

Osasuna - Eibar 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)

Valencia - Celta Vigo 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Deportivo Coruna v Alaves (2015)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (2015)

Wednesday, January 4, first leg

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1800)

Alcorcon (II) v Cordoba (II) (1800)

Real Madrid v Sevilla (2015)

Thursday, January 5, first leg

Athletic Club v Barcelona (2015)